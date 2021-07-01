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HER ENTIRE BODY COVERED IN BLOOD BLISTERS AND SHE ALMOST DIES - HER ADVICE TO YOU? GET VACCINATED!
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140 views • July 01, 2021
She is now wheelchair bound "for the foreseeable future"...she has been advised to not get the second shot. I say for the good of the rest of us...GO FOR IT! What an idiot. Wait until you hear this one.
Source: Stew Peters and Fact Seekers
Source: Stew Peters and Fact Seekers
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