March 1915 - Watson's Magazine - Leo Frank Case

DISCLAIMER: This audiobook is for historical information purposes only.
Tom E. Watson was an American congressman and newspaper editor who rose to prominence during the Leo Frank Case. He was a champion of the lower class and black advocates, forwarding the cause of unity in his message. These articles chronicle his analysis of the Leo Frank Case.
March 1915, A Full Review of the Leo Frank Case
by Tom E. Watson, Published in the Watsonian,
Narrated by Anonymous (2015) Part 2 of 5
Please Listen To ALL Five Parts
