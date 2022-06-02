The End of the Full Lockdown on Shanghai Residents Race To Get Out

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05/31/2022 With the full lockdown lifted from Shanghai, many residents race to go outside. And many others are determined to leave the city to escape this seemingly “endless nightmare” as they have lost their faith in the government and worry that they may be locked in again.