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5/29/26 TRUMP: AI THREAT 250! INTRABODY NANO NETWORK= END OF AMERICAN SOVEREIGNTY!
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5/29/26 President Trump's AI build out may save the USA economy in the short term, while destroying Americans' biological sovereignty! Meanwhile, AI Overlord technocrats, Musk, Open AI, Palantir, steal our electrons & digital data, warring on The People to steal our land, prosperity, lives! As Trump's cabinet members suffer from turbo cancers and Intrabody (IoB) sensor frequency assaults, we, The People, Must Resist the AI roll out as the path to "economic recovery"!

Pray with your bioelectrical Heart Resonance, America! We ARE FREE!


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Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anyone, but rather to share opinions and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about this subject to encourage conversation and awareness. This video does not claim to give medical or legal advice.


President Trump’s Social Media:

https://truthsocial.com/


TAKE ACTION!

https://billblasterapp.org/

Senate: 202-224-3121

House: 202-225-3121

Johnson: 202-225-2777

Thune: 202-224-2321


Get Involved & TAKE ACTION:

https://precinctprojectusa.org/


Trump increases Afrikaner Refugees into US:

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2026/05/south-africa-president-trump-signs-eo-accept-17500/


Daughter of Israeli Settlements Minister accuses Parents of Ritual Abuse:

https://www.palestinechronicle.com/daughter-of-far-right-israeli-minister-orit-strook-accuses-parents-of-sexual-abuse/


https.//x.com/davidsheen


ACTION: Get your comments in to stop the Federal Gov. automatically linking pensions to the AI infrastructure rollout bubble!

https://x.com/thevinomom

Link to comment pinned at the top!


Sayer Ji: Greenmedinfo.com ~The Bacterium That Eats the Industrial Ages’s Plastics, Pesticides and Poisons

https://greenmedinfo.com/content/bacterium-eats-industrial-ages-plastics-pesticides-and-poisons


Dr Group: www.globalhealing.com ~ Sabrina: Biological Cyber Interface:

https://www.facebook.com/reel/1113087020414102

https://www.facebook.com/reel/1289801476223285

https://www.facebook.com/reel/1853580385269379


Sabrina Wallace: Psinergy SDW:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCekEuaJMUpAc2C30YmcLygw


Heart Math: Science and prayer are One

https://www.heartmath.org/


Go here for further links: https://rumble.com/v7akk40-52926.html?e9s=src_v1_upp_a


Want to Oust Lindsey Graham?? Mark Lynch for SC Senate! Volunteer! Support!

https://www.lynchforsenate.com/


The SAVE AMERICA ACT: TAKE ACTION- Save our Elections & 2026 Midterms! https://www.congress.gov/bill/119th-congress/house-bill/7296/text


THUNE: 202-224-2321: Action! https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2026/03/john-thune-is-working-overtime-see-that-trump/


ACTION: Covid Justice Resolution! https://covidjustice.org/


Children’s Health Defense:

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/community/urge-congress-to-take-up-the-covid-justice-resolution/?utm_source=cc&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=advocacy&utm_id=20260311#form


Listen to “The Blessing” https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zp6aygmvzM4


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Humanity is Awakening and taking up our S(word) of God's Armor!!

We Will Defeat the Cartel Babylon Globalist Regime!

Prayer Wave !!

WE ARE FREE !!


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