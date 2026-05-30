5/29/26 TRUMP: AI THREAT 250! INTRABODY NANO NETWORK= END OF AMERICAN SOVEREIGNTY!

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5/29/26 President Trump's AI build out may save the USA economy in the short term, while destroying Americans' biological sovereignty! Meanwhile, AI Overlord technocrats, Musk, Open AI, Palantir, steal our electrons & digital data, warring on The People to steal our land, prosperity, lives! As Trump's cabinet members suffer from turbo cancers and Intrabody (IoB) sensor frequency assaults, we, The People, Must Resist the AI roll out as the path to "economic recovery"!
Pray with your bioelectrical Heart Resonance, America! We ARE FREE!
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President Trump’s Social Media:
TAKE ACTION!
Senate: 202-224-3121
House: 202-225-3121
Johnson: 202-225-2777
Thune: 202-224-2321
Get Involved & TAKE ACTION:
https://precinctprojectusa.org/
Trump increases Afrikaner Refugees into US:
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2026/05/south-africa-president-trump-signs-eo-accept-17500/
Daughter of Israeli Settlements Minister accuses Parents of Ritual Abuse:
https://www.palestinechronicle.com/daughter-of-far-right-israeli-minister-orit-strook-accuses-parents-of-sexual-abuse/
https.//x.com/davidsheen
ACTION: Get your comments in to stop the Federal Gov. automatically linking pensions to the AI infrastructure rollout bubble!
Link to comment pinned at the top!
Sayer Ji: Greenmedinfo.com ~The Bacterium That Eats the Industrial Ages’s Plastics, Pesticides and Poisons
https://greenmedinfo.com/content/bacterium-eats-industrial-ages-plastics-pesticides-and-poisons
Dr Group: www.globalhealing.com ~ Sabrina: Biological Cyber Interface:
https://www.facebook.com/reel/1113087020414102
https://www.facebook.com/reel/1289801476223285
https://www.facebook.com/reel/1853580385269379
Sabrina Wallace: Psinergy SDW:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCekEuaJMUpAc2C30YmcLygw
Heart Math: Science and prayer are One
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Want to Oust Lindsey Graham?? Mark Lynch for SC Senate! Volunteer! Support!
https://www.lynchforsenate.com/
The SAVE AMERICA ACT: TAKE ACTION- Save our Elections & 2026 Midterms! https://www.congress.gov/bill/119th-congress/house-bill/7296/text
THUNE: 202-224-2321: Action! https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2026/03/john-thune-is-working-overtime-see-that-trump/
ACTION: Covid Justice Resolution! https://covidjustice.org/
Children’s Health Defense:
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/community/urge-congress-to-take-up-the-covid-justice-resolution/?utm_source=cc&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=advocacy&utm_id=20260311#form
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Humanity is Awakening and taking up our S(word) of God's Armor!!
We Will Defeat the Cartel Babylon Globalist Regime!
Prayer Wave !!
WE ARE FREE !!