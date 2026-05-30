5/29/26 TRUMP: AI THREAT 250! INTRABODY NANO NETWORK= END OF AMERICAN SOVEREIGNTY!

5/29/26 President Trump's AI build out may save the USA economy in the short term, while destroying Americans' biological sovereignty! Meanwhile, AI Overlord technocrats, Musk, Open AI, Palantir, steal our electrons & digital data, warring on The People to steal our land, prosperity, lives! As Trump's cabinet members suffer from turbo cancers and Intrabody (IoB) sensor frequency assaults, we, The People, Must Resist the AI roll out as the path to "economic recovery"!

Pray with your bioelectrical Heart Resonance, America! We ARE FREE!





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