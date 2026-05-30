Nick Fuentes Comes Out As A Democrat!

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Just a year and a half ago, Nick Fuentes was claiming to be as Right Wing as it gets. Now, in a shocking turn of events, Fuentes has publicly come out as a Democrat during a recent show.





In this video, Christian apologist Justin Derby responds to Nick Fuentes' latest political transformation and explains why he is not surprised by the announcement. Justin examines Fuentes' recent political positions, past statements, and long history of attacking conservatives, Republicans, and even many of his former allies. Are Fuentes' new political affiliations really a surprise, or has this shift been years in the making?





Watch as Justin breaks down the situation and explains why he believes Nick Fuentes becoming a Democrat is consistent with the direction Fuentes has been heading for quite some time.





What do you think? Are you surprised by Nick Fuentes' announcement? Let me know in the comments below!





#NickFuentes #Democrat #Politics #JustinDerby #Conservative #Republican #PoliticalCommentary #ChristianApologetics





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Nick Fuentes Exposed Playlist:

https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLzYXY2jzPG2LG5wvSXkwzRBsooObbqrpe&si=ZqfcEhMi9Q_3sxiU





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