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Child hood Nazi survivor explains the tactics Nazi's and Doctors used to take over Germany! It's happening here!
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200 views • April 17, 2021
Child hood Nazi survivor explains the tactics Nazi's and Doctors used to take over Germany! It's happening here!
1. Reiner Fuellmich: Testimony of Child survivor of Nazi takeover of Germany!https://youtu.be/PdlWhuUFuKs
2. Dr Scott Jensen Minnesota: “You’re being played”. https://www.bitchute.com/video/99KmoZk6zl1d/
3. Dr. Richard Fleming PhD MD, JD: SARS Cov 2. Man Made Virus Gain of function Proof of Criminal activity!! https://www.flemingmethod.com/
4. Covid Blog: Rebranding of the flu https://thecovidblog.com/2021/04/13/the-greatest-rebranding-campaign-of-all-time-is-why-the-flu-has-all-but-disappeared-in-2020-21/
5. FJs new YT channel: https://youtube.com/channel/UC3FuS3MundoGvXnFk6dhbSw
6. Virologist Rant about no positive Covid cases in 1500 samples! https://drive.google.com/file/d/1mmquZO-a8xu40kB6eLQ7jX3PbJ1kIPF6/view?usp=drivesdk
7. Suit against CDC: https://greatreject.org/laboratories-cant-find-covid-19-in-positive-tests/
8. Dr. Judy: Vaccine fears of millions dying: https://z3news.com/w/dr-judy-mikovits-50-million-people-die-america-vaccine/
8. “Something is not right” pt1. Video of experts voicing their concerns on mRNA “Vaccines” https://www.bitchute.com/video/dc3UNRdV9KeH/
9. Something is not right. Pt 2. https://www.bitchute.com/video/1WsdoNRQbxzd/
10. Farmer jones Website and email list. Https://Farmerjonesnow.com
11. YouTube Suddenly Deletes Video of DeSantis’s COVID-19 Roundtable https://link.theepochtimes.com/mkt_app/youtube-suddenly-deletes-pcovid-19-roundtable-hosted-by-florida-gov-ron-desantis_3767777.html
12. Desantis has round table and responds to his video being removed from YouTube: https://youtu.be/5DwFa1TCBDA
13. You can support the channel via The PayPal link for direct support and contributions. http://paypal.me/FarmerJones2018
13. Or the Patreon account to help support the channel monthly. http://Patreon.com/FarmerJones
1. Reiner Fuellmich: Testimony of Child survivor of Nazi takeover of Germany!https://youtu.be/PdlWhuUFuKs
2. Dr Scott Jensen Minnesota: “You’re being played”. https://www.bitchute.com/video/99KmoZk6zl1d/
3. Dr. Richard Fleming PhD MD, JD: SARS Cov 2. Man Made Virus Gain of function Proof of Criminal activity!! https://www.flemingmethod.com/
4. Covid Blog: Rebranding of the flu https://thecovidblog.com/2021/04/13/the-greatest-rebranding-campaign-of-all-time-is-why-the-flu-has-all-but-disappeared-in-2020-21/
5. FJs new YT channel: https://youtube.com/channel/UC3FuS3MundoGvXnFk6dhbSw
6. Virologist Rant about no positive Covid cases in 1500 samples! https://drive.google.com/file/d/1mmquZO-a8xu40kB6eLQ7jX3PbJ1kIPF6/view?usp=drivesdk
7. Suit against CDC: https://greatreject.org/laboratories-cant-find-covid-19-in-positive-tests/
8. Dr. Judy: Vaccine fears of millions dying: https://z3news.com/w/dr-judy-mikovits-50-million-people-die-america-vaccine/
8. “Something is not right” pt1. Video of experts voicing their concerns on mRNA “Vaccines” https://www.bitchute.com/video/dc3UNRdV9KeH/
9. Something is not right. Pt 2. https://www.bitchute.com/video/1WsdoNRQbxzd/
10. Farmer jones Website and email list. Https://Farmerjonesnow.com
11. YouTube Suddenly Deletes Video of DeSantis’s COVID-19 Roundtable https://link.theepochtimes.com/mkt_app/youtube-suddenly-deletes-pcovid-19-roundtable-hosted-by-florida-gov-ron-desantis_3767777.html
12. Desantis has round table and responds to his video being removed from YouTube: https://youtu.be/5DwFa1TCBDA
13. You can support the channel via The PayPal link for direct support and contributions. http://paypal.me/FarmerJones2018
13. Or the Patreon account to help support the channel monthly. http://Patreon.com/FarmerJones
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