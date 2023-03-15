FireFighters4Truth
from Calgary joins
Freedom Fighter Radio
for the 2nd time!
WATCH FULL EPISODE HERE:
https://rumble.com/v2d52x2-firefighters4truth-on-freedom...
Let's Get to know them:
We are a group of Calgary Firefighters
that have taken a stand against the
unconstitutional demand for mandated
vaxxasinations in the workforce.
We are currently in a legal suit
against the City of Calgary for
violations against our Charter of
Rights and Freedom.
Please help support us in our
rising legal costs, and visit
Give Send Go: Firefighters 4 Truth.
For more Hadcore Freedom Digital Radio Broadcasting,
Please checkout our Bri&h_7eon Channel here: https://www.patreon.com/posts/cafe-freedom-79518017
DOWNLOAD our Free Radio App here:
www.ojtv.ca
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.