FireFighters4Truth

from Calgary joins

Freedom Fighter Radio

for the 2nd time!



Let's Get to know them:

We are a group of Calgary Firefighters

that have taken a stand against the

unconstitutional demand for mandated

vaxxasinations in the workforce.



We are currently in a legal suit

against the City of Calgary for

violations against our Charter of

Rights and Freedom.



Please help support us in our

rising legal costs, and visit

Give Send Go: Firefighters 4 Truth.



