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Archbishop Carlo Vigano: Message To The American People - Covid NWO Coup
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3314 views • December 22, 2021
Archbishop Carlo Vigano has a message to the American people this Christmas. He simply explains the evil that is behind the use of the Covid false pandemic to subvert and control humanity and ultimately western civilization. Western Civilization is based on Christianity if you go back and look at Common Law and the laws of the U.S. Constitution and Bill of Rights.
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