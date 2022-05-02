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MUST SEE: Gavin McInnes DESTROYS the Logic of a Liberal
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72 views • May 02, 2022
Heather Marie Scholl is a politically active feminist and artist whom I know almost nothing about. I saw her in Brooklyn putting up a sticker that said, "From one white person to another. Its [sic] on us to end White Supremacy." I approached her and asked her to come on the show. I respect her for having the courage to do so but I don't think she'll want to come back.
For more on Heather find her on Twitter https://twitter.com/hms_theartist
For more on Heather find her on Twitter https://twitter.com/hms_theartist
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