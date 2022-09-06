Situation Update, Sep 6, 2022 - Obedience is a killer: 91% of Biden voters took the DEATH jab

0:00 Vaccine Death

30:45 Putin

46:20 Mel K Interview

1:33:50 Donkey Singing Interview





- New survey reveals that 91% of Biden voters took the death jab

- 66% of Trump voters also took it, because Trump told them it was safe

- Vax deaths will alter US demographics and change the Electoral College and Census

- Democrats will die by the millions from the #vaccine because they were obedient to the end

- Most deaths, obviously, will occur in BLUE cities, which are already collapsing

- Independents had the most successful REJECTION of vaccines because they think for themselves

- Survey shows that majority of both Biden and Trump supporters are easily manipulated

- Rolling blackouts have begun in California as US infrastructure collapse accelerates







For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport





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