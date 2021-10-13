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guard in the BCPL tells me to wear a mask just one problem I am wearing a mask
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222 views • October 13, 2021
I walk into the BCPL where a guard tells me I need to put on a mask there's just one problem with that I am wearing a mask just not the one that you think of. I'm wearing one of the fake masks from FakemaskUSA.com the mask is one of their overly offensive face mask.
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