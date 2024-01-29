"It will be Impossible to win the War if we do not Destroy UNRWA, and this Destruction Must Begin Immediately", said in Israel Parliament on Jan 4th

Noga Arbell, a former Israeli official, during a discussion in the Israeli parliament earlier this month on January 4th:

- "It will be impossible to win the war if we do not destroy UNRWA, and this destruction must begin immediately".

◾️Since Israel's war on Gaza began on October 7, 136 staff members of the UN have been killed. The Israeli occupation have been planning to dismantle the United Nations agency in Palestine for a long time, and the usual criminals, the US, UK and other Western powers are giving them full diplomatic support and strangling the funding of the UNRWA. Western powers are conspirating to liquidate a United Nations agency.