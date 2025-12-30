© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
💥 Straight to target: a series of effective strikes by (Russian) unmanned systems operators
00:00 The Zapad Group's drone teams eliminated a UAV command post, two pickup trucks, a lorry and a robotic platform of the enemy in Kharkov region.
00:26 The Sever Group's drone pilots attacked the rear area of the AFU in Sumy region, hitting pickup trucks, an armoured vehicle and a minibus of the enemy.
00:54 The Vostok Group's strike UAV operators shot down enemy hexacopters operating west of Gulyaypole and destroyed the AFU UAV command posts.
01:21 FPV drone teams hit a hexacopter and a strongholdbof the AFU.
01:34 The Zapad Group's drone operators destroyed an M-113 armoured personnel carrier, a Humvee armoured car, pickup trucks, motor vehicles, as well as two ground-based robotic systems of the AFU near Kupyansk.
🔹 Russian Defence Ministry