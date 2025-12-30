💥 Straight to target: a series of effective strikes by (Russian) unmanned systems operators

00:00 The Zapad Group's drone teams eliminated a UAV command post, two pickup trucks, a lorry and a robotic platform of the enemy in Kharkov region.

00:26 The Sever Group's drone pilots attacked the rear area of the AFU in Sumy region, hitting pickup trucks, an armoured vehicle and a minibus of the enemy.

00:54 The Vostok Group's strike UAV operators shot down enemy hexacopters operating west of Gulyaypole and destroyed the AFU UAV command posts.

01:21 FPV drone teams hit a hexacopter and a strongholdbof the AFU.

01:34 The Zapad Group's drone operators destroyed an M-113 armoured personnel carrier, a Humvee armoured car, pickup trucks, motor vehicles, as well as two ground-based robotic systems of the AFU near Kupyansk.

🔹 Russian Defence Ministry