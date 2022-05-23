© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Oregon mandates menstrual product dispensers in both boys and girls restrooms regardless of age
Follow
0
Share
Report
21 views • May 23, 2022
Jim Crenshaw.
Oregon. It is so beautiful but it is being turned into a shithole by the people pushing this kind of crap on children.
This is a video from 2021 that points to next year. Well next year is here. What the hell does a 1st grade boy need this knowledge for? What is he going to do with a tampon?
This will put this crap in the boys bathrooms also. Education has always been a rip off but it has gone to hell in a hand basket now days.
The "Menstrual Dignity Act," signed into law by Democratic Gov. Kate Brown last year, sparked controversy by mandating that all public schools across Oregon supply menstrual product dispensers in both boys' and girls' restrooms regardless of age.
Get your kids out of public school. Save their lives while they are young.
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/69LSkheu5QFO/
Oregon. It is so beautiful but it is being turned into a shithole by the people pushing this kind of crap on children.
This is a video from 2021 that points to next year. Well next year is here. What the hell does a 1st grade boy need this knowledge for? What is he going to do with a tampon?
This will put this crap in the boys bathrooms also. Education has always been a rip off but it has gone to hell in a hand basket now days.
The "Menstrual Dignity Act," signed into law by Democratic Gov. Kate Brown last year, sparked controversy by mandating that all public schools across Oregon supply menstrual product dispensers in both boys' and girls' restrooms regardless of age.
Get your kids out of public school. Save their lives while they are young.
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/69LSkheu5QFO/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.