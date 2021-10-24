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FCG Church Personalized Weekly Proclamation: Revelation 7:11-12, 20211024
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41 views • October 24, 2021
FCG Church Personalized Weekly Proclamation:
Sunday, October 24, 2021: Revelation 7:11-12
O my Gracious, Merciful, Almighty, Heavenly, and Holy Father! Hallowed be Your Blessed Name! Thank You for uniting me with Your Begotten SON, my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ through His atoning blood sacrifice on Calvary’s Cross in order to pay for my sins’ debt.
O ELOHIM, my LORD GOD, how excellent is Your Name in all the earth, Who have set Your Glory above the Heavens! In the resurrection of life, please grant me the same blessed audience that You afforded Your Apostle John in the Apocalypse to participate along with:
11 All the angels standing around Your Throne and the Heavenly elders and the four living creatures, and falling prostrate on our faces before Your Throne and worshiping You my EL-SHADDAI, the LORD GOD ALMIGHTY,
12 Saying: “Amen! Blessing and Glory and Wisdom, Thanksgiving and Honor and Power and Might, Be to You, our EL-ELYON, the MOST HIGH GOD forever and ever. Amen.”
Merciful Father, please grant me Your Holy Spirit’s wisdom to live a holy and obedient life as a Saint with daily thanksgiving sacrifices to You. Thank You for answering my prayers in the Precious Name and Righteousness of my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ! Amen! (Revelation 7:11-12 personalized NKJV)
Worship the LORD Jesus Christ with First Century Gospel Church on Sunday Service @ 10:30 AM EST. Contact us: [email protected].
GOD's spiritual and physical blessings to you IN Christ Jesus! Amen!
Sunday, October 24, 2021: Revelation 7:11-12
O my Gracious, Merciful, Almighty, Heavenly, and Holy Father! Hallowed be Your Blessed Name! Thank You for uniting me with Your Begotten SON, my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ through His atoning blood sacrifice on Calvary’s Cross in order to pay for my sins’ debt.
O ELOHIM, my LORD GOD, how excellent is Your Name in all the earth, Who have set Your Glory above the Heavens! In the resurrection of life, please grant me the same blessed audience that You afforded Your Apostle John in the Apocalypse to participate along with:
11 All the angels standing around Your Throne and the Heavenly elders and the four living creatures, and falling prostrate on our faces before Your Throne and worshiping You my EL-SHADDAI, the LORD GOD ALMIGHTY,
12 Saying: “Amen! Blessing and Glory and Wisdom, Thanksgiving and Honor and Power and Might, Be to You, our EL-ELYON, the MOST HIGH GOD forever and ever. Amen.”
Merciful Father, please grant me Your Holy Spirit’s wisdom to live a holy and obedient life as a Saint with daily thanksgiving sacrifices to You. Thank You for answering my prayers in the Precious Name and Righteousness of my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ! Amen! (Revelation 7:11-12 personalized NKJV)
Worship the LORD Jesus Christ with First Century Gospel Church on Sunday Service @ 10:30 AM EST. Contact us: [email protected].
GOD's spiritual and physical blessings to you IN Christ Jesus! Amen!
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