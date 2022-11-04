Create New Account
Episode 292: THE FARMER AND THE DEL (farmers under fire) from TheHighwire.com
Scriptural Scrutiny
WATCH VIDEO HERE --> https://thehighwire.com/watch/

They Want Amnesty; New Film Documents Dutch Farmers; FDA Fractured; Homeland Security Targeted Covid Facts; The Farmer And The Del Guests: James Patrick, Joel Salatin #Nitrogen2000 #NoAmnesty #PolyFaceFarm

fdajoel salatinhomelandsecurityjames patrickdutchfarmersnitrogen2000noamnestypolyfacefarm

