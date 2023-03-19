Pearls of Wisdom with Katharina Bless

Is the new Age hijacked? Do we need Chakras?



What is going on in the “New Age”?

Why are there so many different teachings?

Why do we have to look for redemption outside of us?

What are Chakras and do we need them?

Is Prana – Life Energy – connected with the Chakras?

How can we find the truth?

Katharina is a spiritual teacher since 4 decades, traveling the world and teaching. As an "old soul" her only goal is to help human beings to see beyond the material/persona limitations. She is retired and lives in Chiang Rai Thailand where she has started to grow her own food, planted a huge orchard of fruit and other trees.





