BREAKING! BIDEN DOJ Moves to Cover-up Epstein, Clinton & Obama Connection to Trump Raid Judge

Cross Talk News





Tonight on CrossTalk News, Edward Szall and Lauren Witzke discuss the Epstein, Obama and Clinton connection to Bruce E. Reinhart, the judge that approved the despicable raid on President Trump's residence. They also detail the likely trajectory of this attack on Christian Nationalism, and share predictions on how an attempt to disqualify President Trump from office could actually result in a thundering unification and nationwide takeover by the America First movement.





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Edward Szall: https://t.me/edwardrszall





Lauren Witzke: https://t.me/LaurenWitzkeOfficial





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