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BREAKING! BIDEN DOJ Moves to Cover-up Epstein, Clinton & Obama Connection to Trump Raid Judge
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1322 views • August 10, 2022

Cross Talk News


Tonight on CrossTalk News, Edward Szall and Lauren Witzke discuss the Epstein, Obama and Clinton connection to Bruce E. Reinhart, the judge that approved the despicable raid on President Trump's residence. They also detail the likely trajectory of this attack on Christian Nationalism, and share predictions on how an attempt to disqualify President Trump from office could actually result in a thundering unification and nationwide takeover by the America First movement.


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https://rumble.com/v1ef59d-live-world-premiere-these-little-ones.html

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Edward Szall: https://t.me/edwardrszall


Lauren Witzke: https://t.me/LaurenWitzkeOfficial


Tune into this new episode of CrossTalk at CrossTalkNews.com!


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Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1feryb-live-breaking-biden-doj-moves-to-cover-up-epstein-clinton-and-obama-connect.html


Keywords
trumpcurrent eventsobamacover-uppresidentfbiclintonchristianjudgepatriotnationalismepsteinhomeamerica firstraidedward szallunificationlauren witzkecross talkbruce e reinhartdisqualification
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