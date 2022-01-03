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Omicron and the 'Cure' for What Ails Ya
theDTrain
theDTrain
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70 views • January 03, 2022
What Are the Symptoms of Omicron?
https://archive.is/Lqa1O
The 8 symptoms of Omicron to never ignore – and when they will come on https://archive.is/H6bfU
hypochondriac
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=hypochondriac&;atb=v106-1&ia=definition
Cold Versus Flu
https://www.cdc.gov/flu/symptoms/coldflu.htm
NyQuil
https://vicks.com/en-us/shop-products/nyquil/nyquil-dayquil-severe-cold-flu-relief-liquid-co-pack
VAERS COVID Vaccine Adverse Event Reports
https://openvaers.com/covid-data
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