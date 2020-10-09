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NY JEWISH NEIGHBORHOODS TARGETED AGAIN!
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96 views • October 09, 2020
NY JEWISH NEIGHBORHOODS TARGETED AGAIN!
For the second time in 18 months, the Jewish Orthodox community in New York State has been targeted by public health officials and bureaucrats, causing heated protests in the streets. Last time it was during a wave of measles, now it’s new strict #Covid19 lockdowns. Del has a candid conversation with NY Rabbi Yitzchok Dovid Smith, who explains why the community is rising up, and also has a sobering message for all Americans.
#Judiasm #COVID #AndrewCuomo #NYS #NewYork #Measles
For the second time in 18 months, the Jewish Orthodox community in New York State has been targeted by public health officials and bureaucrats, causing heated protests in the streets. Last time it was during a wave of measles, now it’s new strict #Covid19 lockdowns. Del has a candid conversation with NY Rabbi Yitzchok Dovid Smith, who explains why the community is rising up, and also has a sobering message for all Americans.
#Judiasm #COVID #AndrewCuomo #NYS #NewYork #Measles
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