Detection and destruction of the Ukrainian 155-mm self-propelled gun 2S22 "Bogdan" in the Kherson direction.

Shoigu stated that the Ukrainian Armed Forces have lost 115 thousand personnel since mid-June.

On the morning of August 6, 2024, the Armed Forces of Ukraine committed an armed provocation on a section of the state border of the Russian Federation within the Kursk region.

Border settlements in the Kursk region were subjected to shelling.

Border guards, together with attached units of the Russian Armed Forces, have taken measures to repel armed aggression.







