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The Luciferian World System Agenda Is Not A Conspiracy Theory
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116 views • January 30, 2020
The reality of this world's system is that nothing is as it seems. We believers are sojourning through a spiritual battle ground not seen with eyes but made clear by faith. The unbelievers also live in a hidden reality, hidden to keep them from knowing their state. We brethren cannot be complacent nor ignorant of the enemy. We are behind enemy lines... he is the god of this world and it's system. (2Cor. 4:4)
Rosa Koire speaks on Agenda 21/30
https://youtu.be/3PrY7nFbwAY
**Correction: My reference to the "Big 5" Media conglomerate should have been the "Big 6".
(GE- NBC, ...),
(News Corp- Fox, Wall Street Journal, …),
(Disney- ABC, …),
(Viacom- …),
(Time Warner- CNN, Time …),
(CBS- 60 Minutes, …)
Torah Observant Servant can be found at the following locations as well:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZ6o_FA-U8JUJkN4zDiM8qg
https://mewe.com/join/natsarimtheremnant
Rosa Koire speaks on Agenda 21/30
https://youtu.be/3PrY7nFbwAY
**Correction: My reference to the "Big 5" Media conglomerate should have been the "Big 6".
(GE- NBC, ...),
(News Corp- Fox, Wall Street Journal, …),
(Disney- ABC, …),
(Viacom- …),
(Time Warner- CNN, Time …),
(CBS- 60 Minutes, …)
Torah Observant Servant can be found at the following locations as well:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZ6o_FA-U8JUJkN4zDiM8qg
https://mewe.com/join/natsarimtheremnant
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