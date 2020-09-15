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Israel and Arabs sign peace deal is this the start of the 7 year tribulation? What this deal shows us
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142 views • September 15, 2020
Tuesday Israel and the Arabs nations are going to sign a peace deal with Israel. Author Frank DiMora will show you the importance of this signing at the White House on the 15th of September. Could this signing of a peace deal between Israel and the Arabs be the start of the 7 year tribulation? This just maybe the most important prophecy sign since the rebirth of Israel. Frank with show you what he said was going to happen in the future concerning this peace deal and what actually is happening right now. You can not miss this video!
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