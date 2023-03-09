Pt 2 REVELATION REDPILL Wed Ep. 3 The Great Tribulation: Is It For Christians?

Many Christians believe that a rapture and great tribulation are imminent. They cite current events such as wars and earthquakes, pulling from Matthew 24; from a surface glance, they would seem to be right! However, a closer look shows Jesus was speaking about judgment on a very specific group of people, at a very specific time in history- a time mankind had never seen before and will never see again. "Oh Jerusalem, Jerusalem, you who killed the prophets who sent you, look your house has been left to you desolate." Matt 23:37&38In Episode 3 Pastors Cory Gray, Serge DaRosa, and Jason Heydinger will help us unpack who the great tribulation was meant for- this timestamp in history is vitally significant to the modern church TODAY! Discover just what happened when God's judgment came upon the covenant breakers in Jerusalem in AD 70. Read More: https://www.resistancechicks.com/the-great-tribulation-is-it-for-christians/ https://isaiah58ministries.blogspot.com/2020/08/3-revelation-red-pill-academy-matthew.html

