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YouTube Accuses Me Of Pedaling Misinfo For Defending Genesis Church
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46 views • December 05, 2021
By now it's clear that I am a heavily targeted journalist. This time I got a strike for another MADE UP accusation. Per the World Health Organization and YouTube's Communist Guidelines I must go to jail. I know , I know. Why even bother? Well, I simply posted a short clip of the NEWS. No commentary.
Maybe it's cause of what I wrote??
Maybe it's cuz I titled it...
Is The MSM Lying About Genesis Church?
"They turned a remedy and branded it toxic bleach. Meanwhile, the Grenon family sits in jail for crimes never committed. No due process."
More on Operation Quack Hack https://www.activistpost.com/2021/05/fda-operation-quack-hack-medical-mafia-vs-medical-health-freedom-fighters.html #covid1984 #operationquackhack
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https://www.amazon.com/Biohackers-Manual-Step-Protocol-Long-ebook/dp/B07Q1KCV7B
Maybe it's cause of what I wrote??
Maybe it's cuz I titled it...
Is The MSM Lying About Genesis Church?
"They turned a remedy and branded it toxic bleach. Meanwhile, the Grenon family sits in jail for crimes never committed. No due process."
More on Operation Quack Hack https://www.activistpost.com/2021/05/fda-operation-quack-hack-medical-mafia-vs-medical-health-freedom-fighters.html #covid1984 #operationquackhack
_____________________________
▶ DONATE to the upcoming George Floyd Book + Documentary: https://givesendgo.com/MaryamHenein
▶ Watch Maryam’s UNCENSORED George Floyd Trilogy Package: https://www.beyondmystic.net/product/george-floyd-trilogy-package/
▶ WEBSITES:
www.honeycolony.com
www.simplytransformative.com
www.maryamhenein.com
Recent articles:
https://www.activistpost.com/tag/maryam-henein
___________
▶ MUST-WATCH BEE DOCUMENTARY: vanishingbees.com
▶ YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/maryamheneinbeelady2
▶ BRIGHTEON: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/maryamhenein
▶ BITCHUTE: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ZcEPV82QPuA0/
▶ TELEGRAM: https://t.me/truthavengers
▶ TWITTER: https://twitter.com/BeeLady17
▶ GETTR: https://www.gettr.com/user/maryamhenein
▶ GAB: https://gab.com/LadyBee
▶ GABTV: https://trends.gab.com/user/LadyBee
▶ RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/c/c-699745
▶ PATREON: https://www.patreon.com/maryamhenein
____________
Ebooks:
https://www.amazon.com/Maryam-Henein/e/B01JD9O0TK%3Fref=dbs_a_mng_rwt_scns_share
https://www.amazon.com/Biohackers-Manual-Step-Protocol-Long-ebook/dp/B07Q1KCV7B
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