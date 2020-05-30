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Addressing Atrocious Facebook Comments
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16 views • May 30, 2020
In this video I address the horrible comments in regards to a police meme on Facebook and the comments. This has got to stop. We are not going to get anywhere by advocating violent actions due to extreme emotions. This is not the way to win this war (Yes we are at war). Share this video!
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LBRY: https://www.lbry.tv/@MikeyTheMillennial
Be sure to follow me on these social media platforms:
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MeWe: https://www.mewe.com/i/mikeysomersall1
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