Peace with Iran? - Canada Bans Bible - Gestating Or Non Gestating

World reacts as Iran and US reach tentative deal to end war





Pakistan, Qatar applaud agreement as a step towards peace and lasting tranquillity in the region.





World leaders have welcomed an announcement that Iran and the United States have reached a tentative deal to end the US-Israel war on Iran, including Israeli attacks on Lebanon, expressing hope for a potential path to a lasting end to the conflict.





“The deal with the Islamic Republic of Iran is now complete,” US President Donald Trump announced on Sunday on his Truth Social platform. “Ships of the world, start your engines. Let the oil flow!”





https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2026/6/15/global-relief-as-iran-us-sign-deal-to-end-war









How Iranian women once lived with freedom—life before the veil





Before 1979, many Iranian women lived lives that closely resembled those of their Western peers. In cities like Tehran, women wore miniskirts, attended universities, worked as doctors, lawyers, and business owners, and participated actively in public life. Under the rule of Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, modernization policies expanded education and professional opportunities for women.





https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/world/before-the-veil-how-iranian-women-once-lived-with-freedom-and-what-the-revolution-took-away/ar-AA1H705n









Canada hate bill could be ‘weaponized’ against people of faith, Conservative lawmaker warns





Bill C-9 passed House of Commons and heads to Senate after lawmakers removed religious defense provision





https://www.foxnews.com/media/canada-hate-bill-could-weaponized-people-faith-conservative-lawmaker-warns









Bill C-9 has passed. Here’s what you need to know.





Bill C-9 is the Combatting Hate Act. The bill is the Liberal government’s response to a rise in hatred. The bill has raised concerns about its impact on civil liberties and religious speech.





Hundreds of thousands of Canadians have written to Parliamentarians to oppose the bill.





This guide is for anyone concerned about Bill C-9. It is legal information. It is not legal advice.





https://theccf.ca/bill-c-9-has-passed-heres-what-you-need-to-know/









Michigan lawmakers question Rx Kids cash payment program for pregnant mothers





A Michigan program that provides direct cash payments to pregnant mothers and newborns is facing new scrutiny from state lawmakers.





During a legislative hearing Tuesday, supporters of Rx Kids pointed to improved health outcomes for babies and families. Critics questioned oversight, eligibility requirements and how taxpayer dollars are being spent.





https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/us/michigan-lawmakers-question-rx-kids-cash-payment-program-for-pregnant-mothers/ar-AA24Garw









Bill replacing 'mother' and 'father' with gender-neutral terms passes in New York, heads to Hochul's desk





'Mother' becomes 'gestating parent' and 'father' becomes 'non-gestating parent' under the proposal





New York Democrats recently passed a bill that would remove the words "mother" and "father" from parts of state law, sending the legislation to Gov. Kathy Hochul’s desk for final approval.





Under the new bill, targeting state child custody and parental laws, "mother" becomes "gestating parent," "father" becomes "non-gestating parent," and "paternity" becomes "parentage."





It passed in the state Senate this week after progressing through the Assembly in March.





https://www.foxnews.com/politics/bill-replacing-mother-father-gender-neutral-terms-passes-new-york-heads-hochuls-desk