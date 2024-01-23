Palestinian Photojournalist Motaz Azaiza has Left the Gaza Strip and Headed to Qatar - Emotional Farewell

Palestinian photojournalist Motaz Azaiza has left the Gaza Strip and headed to Qatar.

In an emotional video, he said of his press jacket “This is the last time you will see me with this heavy, stinky vest."

Azaiza has been instrumental in providing live updates from the besieged enclave to his more than 18 million Instagram followers and over a million followers on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

According to the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ), 83 journalists and media workers have been confirmed dead, the vast majority Palestinians, while the Euro Med Monitor rights group has listed 119 journalists killed in Gaza