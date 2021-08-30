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A WAVE IS ABOUT TO BREAK
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591 views • August 30, 2021
TheCrowhouse



“What is morally wrong can never be advantageous, even when it enables you to make some gain that you believe to be to your advantage. The mere act of believing that some wrongful course of action constitutes an advantage is pernicious.” - Cicero

http://thecrowhouse.com
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BrandNewTube https://brandnewtube.com/@thecrowhouse
MeWe: https://mewe.com/group/5aa84d353016dd184af55702
TheCrowhouse Banned YouTube Archive on AltCensored:
https://www.altcensored.com/channel/UCegOTmclzjfKuQh0SHflqww

The Crowhouse Community Forums:
https://thecrowhouse.community/

Support The Crowhouse: https://www.patreon.com/maxigan
Crypto-currencies:
Bitcoin: bc1q8cjrfzjwzr6z5maxvp4d2p6arwtguj5c9fcea7

Monero: 47aohp7p1Ci7uU44NqgpezLVG7uxCuo1dSwGBYv935aVDPw9MSeEwksey5MJRyBU7jQfHtPjcTN5b2zo29MXnpzu7h751cB

Pirate Chain: zs1g2rtzeeyqev9jfndysu93cnlqj3fz97u52uwchsm7lwmefnnfcya36h03aec7yw20cxkgm03tcz

Dogecoin: DTskDdMTAqRuTvJLEkJCU3mqVHL2nUx8xJ

XRP: rBDovEDF53dPqHbNR3CEbmim3Aapo4tXq2

Senator Malcolm Roberts on Freedom
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iI12bTqpmaM

Regional COVID-19 quarantine facility to be built near "Wellcamp" Airport in Queensland
https://www.abc.net.au/news/2021-08-26/covd-qld-wellcamp-toowoomba-regional-quarantine-facility/100403692

Sydney couple fined $1,000 by undercover cops for eating noodle soup
https://www.msn.com/en-au/news/australia/sydney-couple-fined-1-000-by-undercover-cops-for-eating-noodle-soup/ar-AANIoEZ?ocid=msedgntp

Brit Gavlin Vax Damage (End clip)
https://www.instagram.com/p/CSsvADznYBz/

My apologies for the lack of links with this report.

The Australia Project Website
https://theaustraliaproject.org/

WayBack.Tube
http://wayback.tube/

Commonwealth of Australia States Assembly
https://commonwealthofaustraliastatesassembly.com/

Requiring the use of COVIDSafe
https://www.fwc.gov.au/general-protections-benchbook/workplace-rights-protections/requiring-the-use-covidsafe

ONE GREAT WORK NETWORK
https://onegreatworknetwork.com/

Affadavit of Status (pdf)
https://www.thecrowhouse.com/Documents/anon%20Affidavit%20of%20Status.pdf

Notice of Estoppel (42 Questions)
https://thecrowhouse.com/Documents/Estoppel%20Notice.pdf

Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn - 200 Years Together pdf:
https://anonfiles.com/nfL394U3o6/twohundredyearstogetheruncensored_pdf

"The illusion of freedom will continue for as long as it's profitable to continue the illusion. At the point where the illusion becomes too expensive to maintain, they will take down the scenery, move the tables and chairs out of the way, then they will pull back the curtains and you will see the brick wall at the back of the theater." - Frank Zappa

“The past was erased, the erasure was forgotten, the lie became the truth." - George Orwell

“There is more stupidity than hydrogen in the universe, and it has a longer shelf life.” ― Frank Zappa

“Their stupidity does not amaze me, its when they're smart that amazes me. It's baffling whenever you find someone who's smart — incredible. Soon you'll have zoos for such things.” ― Frank Zappa

"A single person who stops lying can bring down a tyranny" Alexandr Solzhenitsyn

THROW AWAY YOUR SMART PHONE!!!
Keywords
maskvaccineeconomypolicethecrowhousefraudaustraliainjectionlockdowncovid deathsquarantine facilitiescovid passport
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