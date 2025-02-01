The Freedom of Ahmad Turkman

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The prisoner Ahmad Turkman, from the town of Bir al-Basha, south of Jenin, was arrested and later freed as part of the Al-Aqsa Flood exchange deal after spending a year in the occupation prisons. He is the brother of the martyr Wissam Khashan, and Ahmad was arrested on the same day as his brother's martyrdom.
Reporting: Obada Tahayne
Filmed: 20/01/2025
Donate/Watch/Share elsewhere👇
https://www.FreePalestine.Video