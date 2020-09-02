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ANTI-VIRAL VACCINE TESTIMONY FROM SPAIN - DR. ALEJANDRO SOUSA (VIDEO)
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
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102 views • September 02, 2020
DR. ALEJANDRO SOUSA is a renowned Medical Doctor in Spain. In this video, provided especially for educational purposes, he explains his position on vaccines and why he believes anti-virus vaccinations are highly dangerous, and the vaccines are much more dangerous than the diseases they are suppose to protect us from. He tells everyone that will listen, DO NOT TAKE A COVID-19 VACCINATION, AN INFLUENZA VACCINATION, OR ANY OTHER TYPE OF SO-CALLED VIRAL PREVENTION VACCINATIONS. The voice over for this video was provided by Daniel James.

SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
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[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[LBRY.TV] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb

Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.

"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major
Keywords
vaccine dangersvaccine poisonsanti-vaxvaccine side effectsjust say no
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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