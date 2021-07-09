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Dire Warning From DR Charles Hoffe About Covid-19 Jab Spike Protein And its Effects on the Body
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467 views • July 09, 2021
Lets thank Anthony for uploading this fact based commentary on one of the many likely adverse reactions of the Moderna shot.
It's hard to argue against and shows how cruel those who've been saying it's safe, are. So multiply numbers of blood clots
x all the other adverse reactions currently being recorded x by the number of brands. That's a potentially very sick
nation. Will everyone get the treatment they need or deserve when the time comes? Can bankrupt governments pay for all those who'll be left disabled? - Justice4u
source:
https://ugetube.com/watch/dire-warning-from-drcharles-hoffe-about-covid-19-jab-spike-protein-and-its-effects-on-the-
body_zagQ1y7r59CSPXu.html
It's hard to argue against and shows how cruel those who've been saying it's safe, are. So multiply numbers of blood clots
x all the other adverse reactions currently being recorded x by the number of brands. That's a potentially very sick
nation. Will everyone get the treatment they need or deserve when the time comes? Can bankrupt governments pay for all those who'll be left disabled? - Justice4u
source:
https://ugetube.com/watch/dire-warning-from-drcharles-hoffe-about-covid-19-jab-spike-protein-and-its-effects-on-the-
body_zagQ1y7r59CSPXu.html
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