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The Heart of a Servant King
Spirit of Truth
Spirit of Truth
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29 views • January 21, 2020
Great adversity, testing, and trials, grow in us humble, teachable servant king hearts, like David, that are primed for God’s effectiveness in our life, His mighty salvation. His plans for us are for hope and future, restoration and redemption! He is placing us in our destiny, putting a new song on our lips, new worship, wholehearted, teachable spirits and we are to serve the Kingdom, in deep humility, in lowliness, in obedience, in faith, for his glory, and the benefit of others. We are not here to be served, praised, put on pedestals, or privileged, but to follow in our Savior's foot steps, the greatest among you, will be your servant, with sweet surrender to our Father.

1 Samuel 27-31
1 Chronicles 12:1, 18
Psalm 144:9-10
Isaiah 30:20‭-‬23
Luke 17:7‭-‬10
Keywords
salvationfreshprayerkingdomgloryrestorationsongpraiseworshipisaiahpsalmsdavidfastyahshuaservantredemptionhumilitysurrenderheartslowlyspirit-of-truthchristalyn-conchachristalynconchabible-study
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