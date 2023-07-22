America’s Child Sex Trafficking Problem Is Far Bigger Than Anyone Realizes
“Man after man showed up to the house thinking they were meeting teenagers for sex”
104 men were arrested IN ONE DAY 🚨
Charges such as attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and importuning. The headlines in 2019 ran saying:
“104 Arrested in Massive Central Ohio Trafficking, Online Child Sex Sting” etc
You don’t see these headlines anymore after the Jeffery Epstein scandal. Now that the elite have been implicated they they want you do believe this isn’t happening anymore
Joe Biden even removed sex trafficking as an area of concern.
#Epstein #EpsteinClientList #EpsteinIsland #JefferyEpstein Epstein Island
