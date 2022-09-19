Create New Account
Learn Telepathic Pet Communication w/Lori Spagna: Merkaba Chakras #91
Merkaba Chakras
Published 2 months ago

Welcome to another episode of Merkaba Chakras. I’m your host, Von Galt. Today, learn how to develop our natural telepathic abilities beginning with our family pets and animals in our daily lives with author, Mrs. Lori Spagna. Lori, welcome to Merkaba Chakras!


There are over 65 podcast sites to listen to the audio only version. The main one is: https://anchor.fm/merkabachakras


 For more information about Lori Spagna’s offerings, please visit her website: https://lorispagna.com/


 To learn more about Von Galt's metaphysical work: https://merkabachakras.com/


 Theme music, "Promised Land" copyrighted by the composer, Olive Musique, and authorized by https://www.premiumbeat.com/


