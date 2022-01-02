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Friends with the World, Enemies with God
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70 views • January 02, 2022
In this video I quote James 4:4 - If you are friends with the world, you are an emeny of God! Let's be set apart, separate!
Come out from among them and be separate. Then He will be a Father to you, and you will be His child!
https://christopherenoch.org
Come out from among them and be separate. Then He will be a Father to you, and you will be His child!
https://christopherenoch.org
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