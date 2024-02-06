Hang on! Trudeau is SERIOUSLY going to destroy Canada's election system with this move _ Redacted

Is the Trudeau government in Canada about to open the door to ballot harvesting? Well it certainly looks that way. Ballot harvesting is when an individual or group of individuals go out and collect paper, ballots from individuals and then deliver them to ballot drop boxes or other collection points. Is this...a way to cheat or something good? Canadian journalist David Krayden joins us to discuss.
