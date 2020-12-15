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Tweet Series Day 14 (Sept 30, 2020)
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7 views • December 15, 2020
Hello Everybody, this is #EddieVedder. He is the lead singer of @PearlJam and a terrific musician with a great voice. He warned me 20 years about the dangers of the #Republican and #Democratic party being too similar and wanting us to fight each other. I heard it, but it’s too bad I wasn’t listening. Times have changed however and 2020 isn’t the same at all. Eddie’s musical counterpart in the early 90s was #KurtCobain. He was a very talented musician that could not handle the pressures of stardom. His legacy is great music, but #Grunge should have come with a warning label. Do not listen and believe everything you hear to the absolute end. I was a depressed teenager because I believed what I was hearing. I’m sure I wasn’t the only one. Thank you to my great family and friends, I’m still here. Kurt relied on drugs to make him feel better. #BigPharma has gotten out of control. Yes, our doctors and nurses are heroes for helping us get through surgery but drugs to keep us down is bad. Kurt would also not be happy with his city #Seattle. It’s the city that gets ignored the most in this country because it is way out in the west coast. The bias can be seen in sports and in the media. Residents just want to get coffee and go on with their day. However, they have an incompetent mayor there, @MayorJenny Durkin. She let her city get overrun by people and had the gall to call it #Democracy! People were disrupted, hurt and killed! The blood of #HoraceLorenzoAnderson is on your hands. If I was a member of the @Seahawks or @Mariners, I would find it in my heart to fight a 100% real protest and say, “I’m not playing until she is removed from office.”
P— Hello Everybody, this doesn’t count, this is #FreddyMercury. He was the lead singer of a legendary band, @QueenWillRock. His courage to live with Aids was inspiring. Freddy lived during a time where you could not come out and be yourself. That sucked, but he handled it well. Queen’s performance at #LiveAid is the GOAT of all Live Band Performances. The way he commanded an audience was historic. Their Song “We Will Rock You” and “We are the Champions” was used in a great kids movie of the 90’s. The songs messages were simple but awesome. Another Awesome song that Queen did was called “Bohemian Rhapsody.” It was featured in an awesome movie called “Wayne’s World.” That scene is one of the best ever. The brilliant actors who did it said their necks hurt for hours after but they sacrificed for their art. They also had to listen to a powerful female director who told them to keep doing it until they got it right. Her name is Penelope Spheeris. Strong, beautiful, intelligent women kick all forms of ass. I have to leave it at that.
Note—Play “Art is Subjective.” I hope to have a video put together one day about my love of Seattle.
Note—Play Nirvana “Come As You Are (Live on MTV Unplugged, 1993 / Rehearsal”
https://youtu.be/EU-Hd_dsg4c; #MightyKC #RIP
Note—Play Wayne’s World “Bohemian Rhapsody”
https://youtu.be/thyJOnasHVE; #RIP Freddy Mercury
Note—Play Queen “Radio Ga Ga (Live Aid 1985)”
https://youtu.be/o-0ygW-B_gI; #Queen
P— Hello Everybody, this doesn’t count, this is #FreddyMercury. He was the lead singer of a legendary band, @QueenWillRock. His courage to live with Aids was inspiring. Freddy lived during a time where you could not come out and be yourself. That sucked, but he handled it well. Queen’s performance at #LiveAid is the GOAT of all Live Band Performances. The way he commanded an audience was historic. Their Song “We Will Rock You” and “We are the Champions” was used in a great kids movie of the 90’s. The songs messages were simple but awesome. Another Awesome song that Queen did was called “Bohemian Rhapsody.” It was featured in an awesome movie called “Wayne’s World.” That scene is one of the best ever. The brilliant actors who did it said their necks hurt for hours after but they sacrificed for their art. They also had to listen to a powerful female director who told them to keep doing it until they got it right. Her name is Penelope Spheeris. Strong, beautiful, intelligent women kick all forms of ass. I have to leave it at that.
Note—Play “Art is Subjective.” I hope to have a video put together one day about my love of Seattle.
Note—Play Nirvana “Come As You Are (Live on MTV Unplugged, 1993 / Rehearsal”
https://youtu.be/EU-Hd_dsg4c; #MightyKC #RIP
Note—Play Wayne’s World “Bohemian Rhapsody”
https://youtu.be/thyJOnasHVE; #RIP Freddy Mercury
Note—Play Queen “Radio Ga Ga (Live Aid 1985)”
https://youtu.be/o-0ygW-B_gI; #Queen
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