Pacific Palisades Burning & No Water To Put Out Fires? Sounds Like Maui

Los Angeles refused to fill the water reservoirs and now there’s no water in the fire hydrants to fight the fires.

People are fleeing for their lives while watching their homes & businesses burn to the ground.

This is incompetence at the highest level.

Businessman and former mayoral candidate Rick Caruso compared the Pacific Palisades to a "third-world country" and said the area has NO WATER in the hydrants to mitigate the spread of the 2,900-acre fire.

How Very convenient that the water is shut off and the mayor is out of country.

