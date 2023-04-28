Revelation Ch. 21 Heaven as a Cube and the New Jerusalem (Catholic Apocalypse Part 15)

Dr. Taylor Marshall
Nov 16, 2016
As we move into chapter 21 of the Book of Revelation, we discover the New Jerusalem as a Perfect Bride for Christ and she is in the shape of a cube. Find out the liturgical significance of the cube and other symbolism by listening here.
