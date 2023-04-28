Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Revelation Ch. 21 Heaven as a Cube and the New Jerusalem (Catholic Apocalypse Part 15)
17 views
channel image
High Hopes
Published 18 hours ago |
Donate

Dr. Taylor Marshall


Nov 16, 2016

As we move into chapter 21 of the Book of Revelation, we discover the New Jerusalem as a Perfect Bride for Christ and she is in the shape of a cube. Find out the liturgical significance of the cube and other symbolism by listening here.


This podcast is brought to you by the New Saint Thomas Institute. Discover online Catholic classes and earn your certificate in Catholic theology at the New Saint Thomas Institute. To register for online Catholic classes please visit http://newsaintthomas.com.


To subscribe to the Taylor Marshall Show or download an audio version of this podcast please go to https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/dr-taylor-marshall-podcast/id689871918?mt=2


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VdCiuKVrzHA&list=PLveEuhpzPN5v3Y6PM5NFaSMpXA4eBIpAZ&index=16&pp=iAQB



Keywords
heavenchristbible studychristiancatholicapocalypserevelationsymbolismnew jerusalemdr taylor marshallperfect brideshape of a cubeliturgical significance

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket