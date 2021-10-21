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More I Pet Goat II Hidden Symbolism Revealed: La Palma Volcano/Earthquake Mega Tsunami Edition
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183 views • October 21, 2021
Shoutout to YouTube Channel @Joseph Acquaviva2222 for doing excellent work lately in connecting several dots from the Bushcraft Bear La Palma Volcano Psyop and how the Gabrielle Petito Murder is sending subliminal symbolism through her disappearance and social media photos to the La Palma Volcano and how I Pet Goat is at it again sending out clues as to what we are in for next. I will be discussing Joseph Aquaviva's findings in an upcoming video. In the meantime here is my latest revelation as I connect I Pet Goat II to the pending catastrophe that may well be the La Palma Earthquake/Volcano North Atlantic Tsunami. (Which has been predicted foe decades.)
Related videos:
MEGATSUNAMI Full Documentary
Thom Goddard YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tNxs8S7PSfg
I Pet Goat II
Heliofant
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Related videos:
MEGATSUNAMI Full Documentary
Thom Goddard YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tNxs8S7PSfg
I Pet Goat II
Heliofant
You may contact me @ my email: [email protected]
Please follow me on Social Media
GlobalAgenda on Gettr
https://gettr.com/user/globalagenda
GlobalAgenda on Gab
https://gab.com/GlobalAgenda
BD007Marky on Twitter
https://twitter.com/BD007Marky
BD007Marky on (YouTube)
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSGtbnSboHQuqm1CS8QgGJA
GlobalAgenda on BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/globalagendabitchute/
GlobalAgenda on Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/globalagenda
Global Agenda on Rumble
https://rumble.com/c/c-527027
Global Agenda on Odysee
https://odysee.com/@GlobalAgenda/
Global Agenda on Flote
https://flote.app/GlobalAgenda
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