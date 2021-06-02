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Got Devices? Amazon Gives Till June 8 To Opt Out Of Mass Wireless Network, If Not, You're In
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282 views • June 02, 2021
If you have devices like these, Alexa, Echo, Siri... you might consider getting rid of them.
Call me what you like, our devices, like phones, are turned-off and go into a EMF and Sound Proof case when we're not using for outgoing calls.
It's gonna get way worse with these tech intrusions...
If they could crawl up your anus and mount cameras, they would(and actually are if you are a "vaccine" taker.)
Call me what you like, our devices, like phones, are turned-off and go into a EMF and Sound Proof case when we're not using for outgoing calls.
It's gonna get way worse with these tech intrusions...
If they could crawl up your anus and mount cameras, they would(and actually are if you are a "vaccine" taker.)
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