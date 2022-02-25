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The Free Love Experiment
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126 views • February 25, 2022
The Free Love Experiment is a quickie video. Do you feel the love? Let me know in your comments. It’s okay if you don’t!
In the video I asked for a bit of LiteCoin support to get me up and monetizing one of the platforms. Acquiring crypto hasn’t been easy for me – just a bit will help if you are able. My receiving address is: ltc1q3rlyz0sszyppts48t842hdz5adh8qe9w3zqzkj
Please “like” and share my video and “follow” me on this platform.
Visit: https://ActOnEnergetics.com
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You can find my videos on these sites:
https://3speak.tv/user/actonenergetics
https://odysee.com/$/invite/@ComingThroughInWaves:5
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/actonenergetics
https://vimeo.com/user152324108
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/gH41M5OCh3FS/
https://rumble.com/c/c-1242213
You can also find me at these sites:
https://www.minds.com/actonenergetics/?referrer=actonenergetics
https://mewe.com/i/actonenergetics
https://parler.com/ActOnEnergetics
https://gab.com/ActOnEnergetics
https://gettr.com/user/actonenergetics
https://flote.app/user/ActOnEnergetics
In the video I asked for a bit of LiteCoin support to get me up and monetizing one of the platforms. Acquiring crypto hasn’t been easy for me – just a bit will help if you are able. My receiving address is: ltc1q3rlyz0sszyppts48t842hdz5adh8qe9w3zqzkj
Please “like” and share my video and “follow” me on this platform.
Visit: https://ActOnEnergetics.com
- - - - - - - - - - - -
You can find my videos on these sites:
https://3speak.tv/user/actonenergetics
https://odysee.com/$/invite/@ComingThroughInWaves:5
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/actonenergetics
https://vimeo.com/user152324108
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/gH41M5OCh3FS/
https://rumble.com/c/c-1242213
You can also find me at these sites:
https://www.minds.com/actonenergetics/?referrer=actonenergetics
https://mewe.com/i/actonenergetics
https://parler.com/ActOnEnergetics
https://gab.com/ActOnEnergetics
https://gettr.com/user/actonenergetics
https://flote.app/user/ActOnEnergetics
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