(LA QUINTA COLUMNA #354 PT. 2 🇪🇸) DR. JOSÉ LUIS SEVILLANO; RICARDO DELGADO; ON THE NANO-BIO THINGS - 🇪🇸 SPANISH

(world orders review)================

LA QUINTA COLUMNA #354 DIRECTO NOCTURNO (Original Spanish 🇪🇸 Edition)





[PT. 1 🇪🇸] el INTERNET de nano-bio-cosas, el grafeno, la vacuna, escena VAX

INTERNET of NANO-BIO-THINGS, GRAPHENE and the VAX-SCENE (Ricardo Delgado)

https://www.bitchute.com/video/HQU0zKBpZEMn/ [SHARE]





[PT. 2 🇪🇸] (Dr. José Luis Sevillano; Ricardo Delgado)

A Discussion About this NANO-BIO INTERNET of THINGS and the VAX-SCENE

https://www.bitchute.com/video/kM9phV9KPxPm/ [SHARE]





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