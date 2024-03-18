🚨 BLACK to LIGHT Tonight - IOF Launching Heavy Air & Artillery Strikes - Israel began another Operation Against Al-Shifa Medical Complex

I think this is just before sunrise, early Monday morning for Gaza. So actually not tonight for them.

🚨 Launching heavy air and artillery strikes, the IOF announces that it has begun another operation against Al-Shifa Medical Complex, northern #Gaza Strip, once again falsely claiming that Hamas leaders are present and conducting operations from the hospital.

Martyrs have been reported in the upper level of the hospital due to the strikes.

🚨 Intense clashes and IOF airstrikes are continuing across Gaza City in the northern #Gaza Strip.

Dozens of martyrs and wounded are present inside of Al-Shifa Medical Complex as a result of IOF fire. IOF warplanes also bombed a home in Al-Rimal neighborhood.

Drones continue to fire intensely at journalists, medical staff, and displaced people in the vicinity of the hospital.

🚨 Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza:—We hold the "israeli" occupation responsible for the lives of the medical teams, patients, and displaced people inside the Al-Shifa Medical Complex.

What the occupation forces are doing against the Al-Shifa Medical Complex is a blatant violation of international humanitarian law and the Fourth Geneva Convention.

The "israeli" occupation still uses its fabricated narratives to deceive the world and justify the raid of the Al-Shifa Medical Complex.

The "israeli" military attack aims to continue destroying the healthcare system in North Gaza.

We demand the international community to reject the practices of the "israeli" occupation against the Al-Shifa Medical Complex and Gaza hospitals.

We call on the United Nations institutions to immediately go to the Al-Shifa Medical Complex to protect it and everyone inside it, and to prevent the "israeli" targeted attacks on it.

🚨 Government Media Office:

The occupation army’s storming of the Al-Shifa Medical Complex with tanks, drones, and weapons, and shooting inside it, is a war crime that affirms the occupation’s deliberate intention to eliminate the health sector and destroy hospitals.

The "israeli" occupation army stormed the Al-Shifa Medical Complex with tanks, heavily armed soldiers, and drones, since the early hours of dawn, and the occupation began shooting inside the complex, which sparked fear and panic among the wounded, sick, and displaced, and this threatened the lives of thousands of those inside the Al-Shifa Medical Complex, in a war crime. It is added to the black record of the occupation army, which is still committing various crimes and massacres, and continues in an attempt to eliminate the health sector and destroy hospitals.

In light of this new crime, we would like to emphasize the following:

First: We condemn, in the strongest terms, the occupation army’s storming of the Al-Shifa Medical Complex, and we consider this a blatant war crime, a violation of international law, a violation of international agreements, and a crime against humanity.

Second: We hold the “israeli” occupation, the American administration, and the international community fully responsible for the safety and lives of the medical staff, the wounded, the sick, and the displaced among our Palestinian people.

Third: We call on international organizations and all countries of the free world to intervene immediately and urgently in order to curb the occupation, stop the genocidal war, and stop its aggression and targeting of the health sector, medical institutions, and hospitals, and we demand that they put pressure on it to stop these organized and planned crimes within the framework of the occupation’s plan to destroy the health sector.

Government Media OfficeMonday, March 18, 2024

🚨The Palestinian Factions:—We condemn in the strongest terms the ongoing targeting of hospitals by the occupation forces, aiming at destroying the healthcare sector, with the latest incident being the attack on Al-Shifa Medical Complex (https://t.me/PalestineResist/32755) at dawn today.

The targeting of hospitals is a continuation of the genocide being waged by the occupation against the Palestinian people and a blatant violation of all international laws and conventions. The objective is clear: to eliminate any chance for the wounded and sick to survive and receive treatment, and there is no clearer evidence than the thousands denied travel for medical care and pursued even within hospitals.

We affirm that the occupation's narratives and false claims are lies. The hospitals are civilian health institutions that have not engaged in any activities contrary to their functions and missions as defined by international and humanitarian law.

