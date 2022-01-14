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All vaccines contain exclusively nanotechnologies: nano-routers, nano and plasmoid antennas and nano-retents, codecs and elements of logical encoding of transmissions,
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223 views • January 14, 2022
Испанский исследователь: Все вакцины содержат исключительно нанотехнологии: нано-роутеры, нано и плазмоидные-антенны и нано-ретенны, кодеки и элементы логического кодирования передач, и т.д. на основе окс. графена для истребления и роботизирования человечества.
Spanish researcher: All vaccines contain exclusively nanotechnologies: nano-routers, nano and plasmoid antennas and nano-retents, codecs and elements of logical encoding of transmissions, etc. based on ox. graphene for the extermination and robotization of mankind.
Investigador español: Todas las vacunas contienen exclusivamente nanotecnologías: nano-routers, nano-antenas y plasmoides y nano-retents, códecs y elementos de codificación lógica de transmisiones, etc. basado en buey. grafeno para el exterminio y robotización de la humanidad.
Spanish researcher: All vaccines contain exclusively nanotechnologies: nano-routers, nano and plasmoid antennas and nano-retents, codecs and elements of logical encoding of transmissions, etc. based on ox. graphene for the extermination and robotization of mankind.
Investigador español: Todas las vacunas contienen exclusivamente nanotecnologías: nano-routers, nano-antenas y plasmoides y nano-retents, códecs y elementos de codificación lógica de transmisiones, etc. basado en buey. grafeno para el exterminio y robotización de la humanidad.
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