6 Item To Invest In For If SHTF - Real Assets

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Real Assets is the #6 item you need to invest in for if SHTF. In this video, I break down what I mean by this. Having something that is real and that you can hold is important not only in a SHTF scenario but also in a normal world. I come up with several ideas besides real money in this video of real assets that would be good to have if SHTF!