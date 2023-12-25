Farewell to Love and Friendship - Chapter 22

Sanctuary of the Chosen Audiobook
Because of his intensive travel schedule into Eastern Europe during those busy months, Ari had lost touch with Nicole. Then, one evening in mid-December, she called and asked to meet him the next day at their favorite restaurant on Boulevard du Port-Royal. Of course he had agreed, trying not to sound too eager. At least she had initiated the get-together. Was this a good omen?
Ari arrived first and took an inside table beyond the bar in a secluded corner. He had been waiting only a few minutes, when Nicole came up quietly behind him and kissed him lightly on the cheek. Her long, silken blond hair caressed his neck, and the fresh-scrubbed scent of her presence overwhelmed him with tender memories. With a swish of her full, silk skirt, she sat down beside him, more radiantly beautiful than ever.
She was seven months pregnant and looked it. Obviously, he had lost the abortion battle and resented that. Just seeing her again, however, brought back the old magic feeling—the same giddy attraction he’d felt the first time he’d laid eyes on her that unforgettable day nearly seven years ago.
