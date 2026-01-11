Prophetic word for 2026!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
As we entered into 2026, I felt the Lord release me to share this prophetic word. This year the Lord is calling us to step out of the boat to BUILD. Build the business, build the ministry, build the online platform, write that book, start that business course.
Also, this year is also going to be a year of divine alignments…alignments with His will, His purposes, and His people.
May this word bless you and may it be a confirmation!