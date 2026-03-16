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Thousands Who Died Describe the Same “Heaven” | John Burke
Sarah Westall
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New York Times bestselling author John Burke joins the program to discuss his extensive research into the afterlife. His bestselling book Imagine Heaven captivated readers around the world by examining thousands of near-death experiences and the striking similarities people report after clinically dying and returning.

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Burke continues this work through The Imagine Heaven Podcast, where he explores new accounts, scientific research, and theological insights surrounding what people experience when they briefly cross the boundary between life and death.

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In this conversation, we examine multiple studies involving patients who were declared clinically dead and later revived—many of whom report remarkably similar descriptions of “Heaven.” These consistent accounts raise profound questions about consciousness, life after death, and what may await us beyond this life.

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At a time when many people are searching for hope and meaning, this discussion offers a thoughtful and uplifting perspective on one of humanity’s oldest and most important questions.

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You can learn more about John Burke’s work and follow The Imagine Heaven Podcast at: [link]

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MUSIC CREDITS: Down to the Wire – Nonstop Producer Series: Broad Media Internet License

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Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.

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Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further

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